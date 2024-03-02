IPL 2024: Former South Africa all-rounder joins LSG as assistant coach, to work under...

Lucknow Super Giants bolstered their coaching staff for the upcoming IPL 2024 season by appointing former South African all-rounder as their assistant coach.

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Kulsener has joined Lucknow Super Giants as an assistant coach. Klusener, known for his explosive batting and versatile bowling, will be working under Australia's Justin Langer.

LSG announced the appointment on Friday, 1 March, just weeks away from the Indian Premier League 2024.



Lance Klusener joins our coaching staff for the season pic.twitter.com/0GWVNFEEnV Lucknow Super Giants LucknowIPLMarch 1, 2024

Klusener's cricket journey began at Durban High School and was shaped under the guidance of West Indian legend Malcolm Marshall at Natal. He gained fame for his aggressive playing style and was nicknamed 'Zulu' due to his fluency in the Zulu language. The peak of his career was the 1999 Cricket World Cup, where he was named Player of the Series for scoring 281 runs and taking 17 wickets. Despite South Africa's semi-final loss, Klusener's brilliance earned him widespread admiration.

After retiring, Klusener transitioned to coaching, bringing his expertise to teams like Afghanistan and various T20 leagues. He has a reputation for nurturing young talent and applying a strategic approach to the game. Klusener had previously worked with LSG's emerging pace bowler Shamar Joseph at the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League.