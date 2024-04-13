Twitter
IPL 2024: Former New Zealand cricketer makes big claim about MI skipper Hardik Pandya, says ‘he is..’

Former New Zealand player, has raised concerns about India all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fitness, suggesting he may be suffering from an undisclosed injury.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

Former New Zealand fast bowler and renowned commentator Simon Doull believes that Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya might be playing with an injury in IPL 2024. Hardik has only bowled one over in the last three matches, even though he opened the bowling in the team's first two games of the IPL 2024 season. In that single over against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he gave away 13 runs.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Doull had the following to say about Hardik Pandya not bowling much in the tournament so far.

'You go out and make a statement by opening the bowling in game no. 1, and suddenly, you are not required. He's injured. I'm telling you there is something wrong with him. He is not admitting it. But there is something wrong with him for sure. That is my gut feeling.'

After Mumbai Indians' first win in the IPL 2024 season, Hardik Pandya said in the post-match talk that he'd bowl when needed. He believed Mumbai had other good bowlers and he wasn't required to bowl.Even though there are concerns about Hardik Pandya's bowling, he showed his batting skills by scoring 21 runs off just six balls against RCB to help his team win.

When he came in to bat, the crowd booed him, but that changed to cheers when he hit his first ball for a six. However, It is important for Hardik to bowl more often, not just for Mumbai Indians but also for Team India, especially with the T20 World Cup just around the corner.

