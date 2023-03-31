Search icon
Rohit Sharma wasn't afraid to…: Ex-mentor reveals unknown detail about MI captain

Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians open their IPL 2023 campaign on Sunday (April 2) against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

India skipper Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Former Mumbai Indians mentor and legendary Indian skipper Anil Kumble has revealed lesser-known details about the mettle of Sharma as captain and traits that have made him succeed.

Kumble, who is an insider and has seen Sharma’s leadership up close, revealed that the star batter was not afraid to say what he had to say and exhumed confidence by taking his own decisions. The former ace leg spinner said,  “He [Rohit Sharma] was not afraid to say what he had to say. He had plenty of experience around him and he reached out to them as well but then but took his own decisions. That’s what you want from a captain.”

He further asserted his point by highlighting how Sharma led a new team in 2017 and that is when his “true leadership” came out.

“2017 was a new team and the kind of captaincy we saw from him in terms of defending low scores, that’s when your true leadership comes out,” Kumble was quoted as saying on Insiders Preview - Rohit show on JioCinema ahead of the IPL 2023 opening.

Sharma has won five IPL championships with MI. Besides being the most successful IPL skipper, Sharma is also the most prolific run scorer in the tournament’s history. He started his career with the Deccan Chargers and then moved to Mumbai Indians after three seasons. The right-handed explosive opener has been integral to MI’s fortunes ever since.

(Inputs from ANI)

