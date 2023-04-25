IPL 2023: Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan destruct Mumbai Indians batting line up to help GT register a 55 run victory

Source: Twitter

Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans defeated Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians by a huge margin of 55 runs in the 35th match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday (April 25). Batting first Gujarat had a decent start as they lost Wriddhiman Saha quite early but Shubman Gill 56 off 34 helped GT get the momentum in the middle overs. Hardik Pandya failed to shine with the bat and lost his wicket while trying for a six. At a moment Gujarat were 130 for 4 after 15 overs but power hitting from Abhinav Manohar (42 0ff 21) and David Miller (46 off 22) helped GT reach a good total before the right Hander lost his wicket in the 19th over. Rahul Tewatia who only got 5 balls to play, struck hard and bagged 20 runs out of it. MI bowlers went expensive in the last 5 overs and conceded 77 runs which helped GT put up a total of 207 runs.

Chasing a huge total MI needed a power start but Mohammad Shami’s line and length failed their plan whereas Skipper Hardik Pandya dismissed Rohit Sharma in his first over and crippled Mumbai’s opening attack. Mohammad Shami conceded only 4 runs in his first two overs which put MI batters under immense pressure in the powerplay. After 6 overs Rohit Sharma and Co only managed to score 29 runs with loss of 1 wicket. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad did the rest of the part. Rashid Khan took 2 wickets for 27 runs and Noor on the other hand ended his 4 overs spell at 3 for 37. MI were 5 down at 59 but Some power hitting of Nehal Wadhera took MI past 150. With the required run rate reaching mountain high, he lost his wicket looking for boundaries and failed to take his team over victory line.

Abhinav Manohar received player of the match for his power hitting at the end of the innings. Gujarat Titans climbed to the 2nd spot after registering 55 runs win, Mumbai on the other hand dropped to 7th position with 4 losses in 7 games.