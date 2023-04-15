IPL 2023: Nightmare continues for DC as David Warner-led side suffers 23-run defeat against RCB

Source: Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore registered an easy win against Delhi Capitals as David Warner and Co lost 5th IPL match in a row on Saturday. After winning the toss DC decided to ball first at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first Faf du Plessis couldn’t stick for long as Mitchell Marsh dismissed him for 22 runs whereas his opening partner Virat Kohli got out after scoring a half century. Losing wickets in middle overs RCB did not show a promising batting performance. Thanks to Shahbaz Ahmed and Anuj Rawat for their 42 runs partnership which led the team to a decent total.