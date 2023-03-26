IPL 2023: How MS Dhoni convinced Ravindra Jadeja to stay after he was unceremoniously removed as CSK captain?

Image Source: Twitter

During the last IPL season, Ravindra Jadeja was removed from his captaincy position by the CSK management, sparking rumors of a strained relationship between the two parties. However, recent pictures and videos of current CSK captain MS Dhoni and Jadeja in a relaxed and friendly mood at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai have put those rumors to rest.

According to a media report, Dhoni had a candid conversation with Jadeja on behalf of the Chennai Super Kings to mend fences and ensure everyone was on the same page well before the build-up to the IPL 2023 season began at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

A CSK official stated to Cricbuzz that Jadeja is happy to be back with the team and is eager to perform well this season.

“Jaddu is fine, he is happy to be back with the team and is very keen to do well. He is looking forward to the season,” he said.

During the IPL 2022 season, Dhoni shared his honest opinion about Jadeja's captaincy in a post-match chat on May 1st after facing off against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This reportedly caused a misunderstanding between the two.

Dhoni stated that he oversaw Jadeja's work for the first two games before letting him take his own decisions and responsibility. However, the burden of captaincy affected Jadeja's preparation and performances.

“I think Jadeja knew last season he'd be captaining this year. For the first two games, I oversaw his work and let him be later. After that, I insisted he'd take his own decisions and responsibility for them. Once you become captain, it means a lot of demands come in. But it affected his mind as the tasks grew. I think captaincy burdened his prep and performances.”

Overall, it seems that the CSK management and Jadeja have put their differences aside and are focused on a successful IPL 2023 season. CSK Will begin their season against the defending champion Gujarat Titans on March 31 in Ahmedabad.

