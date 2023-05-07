Search icon
IPL 2023: Abdul Samad’s last ball six snatches away victory for SRH from Sanju Samson's RR

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium witnessed another thrilling finish of IPL 2023 on Sunday. Batting first Sanju Samson and Co posted a huge total of 214 runs with the help of Jos Buttler’s 95 off 59 and skipper Sanju Samson’s 66 off 38.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 08, 2023, 12:32 AM IST

Source: Twitter

Abdul Samad led his team, Sunrisers Hyderabad, to victory over Rajasthan Royals by hitting a six in the last ball of the match. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium witnessed another thrilling finish of IPL 2023 on Sunday. Batting first Sanju Samson and Co posted a huge total of 214 runs with the help of Jos Buttler’s 95 off 59 and skipper Sanju Samson’s 66 off 38. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who came to open the innings with Butler gave RR a quick start by scoring 35 off just 18 balls. For Hyderabad, T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar both contributed with one wicket each.

In reply, Sunrisers Hyderabad got a slow and steady start with both batters kept on scoring runs without taking any risks. Opener Anmolpreet Singh and Abhishek Sharma made the 1st wicket partnership of 51 runs before Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Anmolpreet for 33 runs and his partner also lost his wicket in R Ashwin's over after completing his half century. Skipper Aiden Markram is having a season to forget as he has failed to perform well for his team. Also the skipper was the only player in tonight’s match. 

Except Markram every player contributed with more than 25 runs before going back to pavilion. The Right hand batter, Abdul Samad stole the show by hitting a six on the last ball. With 5 runs required off the last ball, Sandeep Sharma bowled a no ball and reduced the target to 4 runs. Abdul Samad timed it perfectly and hit it over long-on for six.

  

 

