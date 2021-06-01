Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni buys new home in Pune - Check inside details

It seem that Indian celebrities are on a house buying spree these days and latest to join the bandwagon is former Indian captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It is to be noted that Dhoni, who owns a palatial farmhouse in Ranchi, recently bought a new home in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Earlier, Dhoni's wife Sakshi had shared pictures of the construction of their new home in Mumbai. But it seems that the former India skipper wanted to own a home in Pune too and that's why he decided to purchase a home at the Estado Presidential society in Ravet area.

Dhoni is currently in Ranchi and his spending quality time with his wife and daughter at his farmhouse in Ranchi. The former India skipper went to Ranchi after the suspension of the IPL 2021. Dhoni led CSK to second spot on the points table in IPL 2021 before it was suspended which included five wins in their first seven games.

Dhoni is set to return to action for CSK later this year when the second phase of IPL 2021 resumes in UAE. On Saturday, it was confirmed by BCCI that the remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be played in the UAE in September-October this year.