IPL 2020 – Watch Virat Kohli train hard as Royal Challengers Bangalore gear up

Headlines

'Feel bad seeing Kavya like that on TV...': Superstar Rajinikanth urges SRH to bring in good players for IPL

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

IND vs WI: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI? Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explains

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared: What's the next step for selected candidates? How to check here

Why England players lined up with mismatched jerseys ahead of Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

IND vs WI: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI? Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explains

10 indoor exercises for weight loss

5 drinks to keep you energised in monsoon

यूरिया गोल्ड या सल्फर यूरिया किसे कहते हैं ?  

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2020 – Watch Virat Kohli train hard as Royal Challengers Bangalore gear up

Royal Challengers Bangalore, in their official Twitter handle, shared a video of their skipper Virat Kohli indulging in a very intense physical training in his hotel room. The Indian cricket team players will be determined to be in top shape as they are going to play cricket for the first time ever since the coronavirus pandemic stalled all forms of cricket in the country in April. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to break their IPL jinx and win the title for the first time.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 26, 2020, 03:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be determined to put up a great show in IPL 2020. With the tournament taking place inside a bio-secure bubble due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fitness sessions as well as training for the players has taken on a different dimension. Players, upon arrival, have been in quarantine for the last five days. Now, with the IPL less than 25 days away, the players are gearing up to be in top form. IPL 2020 offers Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore to break their jinx and win the title for the first time, having been runners-up three times in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

In a video uploaded by Royal Challengers Bangalore on their official Twitter handle, “Welcome to Virat Kohli’s gym. Seize the day”. The video is showing Virat Kohli doing his fitness in the balcony of his room. The Royal Challengers Bangalore twitter handle has been doing their best in trying to motivate the players by posting some hilarious tweets as well as sharing some information and virtual meetings.

RCB eye glory

Royal Challengers Bangalore have not had a good couple of seasons in the IPL and when they have had a great season, they have always been second-best. Following their final in IPL 2016 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore have finished at the bottom of the table in two out of the last three editions. In this edition, they will be hoping for something different.

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal are the two key players for the side and they will be banking on the likes of Parthiv Patel and the big-hitting of Shivam Dube to ensure that the team’s batting holds firm.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

Meet Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's elder sister, played important role in his success, is married to...

5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar share tips to tackle digestive issues

Meet Dr Vikas Divyakirti, man who quit IAS to become teacher; internet sensation has millions of followers on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE