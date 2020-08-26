IPL 2020 – Watch Virat Kohli train hard as Royal Challengers Bangalore gear up

Royal Challengers Bangalore, in their official Twitter handle, shared a video of their skipper Virat Kohli indulging in a very intense physical training in his hotel room. The Indian cricket team players will be determined to be in top shape as they are going to play cricket for the first time ever since the coronavirus pandemic stalled all forms of cricket in the country in April. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aiming to break their IPL jinx and win the title for the first time.

Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be determined to put up a great show in IPL 2020. With the tournament taking place inside a bio-secure bubble due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fitness sessions as well as training for the players has taken on a different dimension. Players, upon arrival, have been in quarantine for the last five days. Now, with the IPL less than 25 days away, the players are gearing up to be in top form. IPL 2020 offers Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore to break their jinx and win the title for the first time, having been runners-up three times in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

In a video uploaded by Royal Challengers Bangalore on their official Twitter handle, “Welcome to Virat Kohli’s gym. Seize the day”. The video is showing Virat Kohli doing his fitness in the balcony of his room. The Royal Challengers Bangalore twitter handle has been doing their best in trying to motivate the players by posting some hilarious tweets as well as sharing some information and virtual meetings.

RCB eye glory

Royal Challengers Bangalore have not had a good couple of seasons in the IPL and when they have had a great season, they have always been second-best. Following their final in IPL 2016 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore have finished at the bottom of the table in two out of the last three editions. In this edition, they will be hoping for something different.

Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal are the two key players for the side and they will be banking on the likes of Parthiv Patel and the big-hitting of Shivam Dube to ensure that the team’s batting holds firm.