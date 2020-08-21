IPL 2020: Vijay Shankar gets engaged to Vaishali Visweswaran - See Pics

Vijay Shankar, the Sunrisers Hyderabad and India cricket team all-rounder, has announced his engagement to Vaishali Visweswaran. On his official Instagram account, Vijay Shankar shared the news and put out two photos with Vaishali. Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer and Karun Nair all congratulated him. However, India bowling coach R Sridhar expressed surprise when he said, “Hey, you did not inform anybody. Anyway, congratulations and all the best.” Shankar will be hoping for a good show in the Indian Premier League that will take place in the UAE on September 19.

Vijay Shankar had a torrid debut during the 2018 Nidahas Trophy when he struggled in the final against Bangladesh. However, he was included in the Indian cricket squad when the team was building up for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. He had a decent performance in the 2019 series against Australia and was selected in the squad for the World Cup.

He had a good performance against Pakistan but he suffered an injury which ruled him out of the remainder of the tournament.

Stop-start career

Vijay Shankar has represented India in 12 ODIs, scoring 223 runs and nine T20Is, scoring 101 runs. However, this IPL will be crucial for Shankar if he wants to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team for the 2021 World Cup that will take place in India.

Vijay Shankar has not been helped by the horses-for-courses approach during Virat Kohli’s captaincy in which he could not cement his place in the side. The constant changing of the team could have affected his performance.

Shankar also made it to the Test team in 2017 - for Sri Lanka series - but is uncapped in that format. Shankar has 2242 runs and 33 wickets in 45 first-class matches he has played so far. The Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning captain, Shankar has played 88 List A matches. He also has the experience of playing 90 T20s. The members of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team are likely to fly to the UAE on Saturday.