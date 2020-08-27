IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting, head coach of Delhi Capitals, arrives in UAE

Ricky Ponting, the head coach of the Delhi Capitals team, has reached the UAE on Thursday and he will now be under a six-day quarantine period. Delhi Capitals official Twitter handle tweeted about his arrival. The side had arrived from India on Sunday and their quarantine will end soon. The players are currently undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine which is in line with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the Board of control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Also, they will be undergoing RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3, and 6 of their seven-day quarantine, after which all the players who return a negative report for all three tests will be entering the bio-bubble. Ponting also tweeted on how his days will be spent in quarantine.

The arrival of Ponting will be interesting for one particular player. Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been in the ews after Ponting said that he will not allow him to mankad until he is the head coach, will have a chat with Ponting once he is available.

My view for the next 6 days, hotel quarantine is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/gsH191DBvN — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) August 27, 2020

Mankading controversy

Ashwin has opened up on this debate and said that he had a telephonic conversation with Ricky Ponting and it made for some interesting conversation. Ashwin mentioned that Ponting was not yet in the UAE and will have a chat about it once he arrives.

“After he comes, we will sit for a chat with him. He said he wants to have a conversation. We have already spoken over the phone. It was a very interesting chat. What happens sometimes is Australians’ messages in English get lost in translation and reach us with a different meaning. Even some of their jokes become news. That’s what it is and next week I will reveal a bit more about my conversation with Ricky,” Ashwin said.

Ashwin, who was in the news for the incident in the 2019 IPL involving Jos Buttler, has made it clear that it was not against the rules. Ricky Ponting, the head coach of the Delhi Capitals side, ruffled a few feathers when he said until he is the coach of the side, he will not allow Ashwin to Mankad any batsman. Speaking in a podcast, Ponting had said, “There’ll be others around the tournament who’ll think about doing this well but that’s not going to be the way that we play our cricket. We won’t be doing that’.”