IPL 2020: MS Dhoni tests negative for COVID-19, to join CSK camp in Chennai

Headlines

BTS' Jungkook creates history, becomes first Korean solo artist to top Spotify rankings with his debut single Seven

Once Delhi’s ‘Plastic King’, businessman gave up Rs 600 crore empire to become ‘Sanyasi’, Gautam Adani attended ceremony

Is Rajinikanth’s Jailer in trouble? Here Is The Truth

Meet Anand Piramal's lesser known uncle who runs India's biggest luggage, handbag brand worth Rs 6368 crore

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BTS' Jungkook creates history, becomes first Korean solo artist to top Spotify rankings with his debut single Seven

Once Delhi’s ‘Plastic King’, businessman gave up Rs 600 crore empire to become ‘Sanyasi’, Gautam Adani attended ceremony

Is Rajinikanth’s Jailer in trouble? Here Is The Truth

Chest infection: 10 superfoods to fight pneumonia

Benefits of eating mangoes

Male infertility: 8 superfoods to increase sperm count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why Bebika & Jad are likely to taste Salman's anger this 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath chairs meeting with officials regarding flood preparedness

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai makes bold statement in giant silver hooded gown, fans call her 'queen'

BTS' Jungkook creates history, becomes first Korean solo artist to top Spotify rankings with his debut single Seven

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni tests negative for COVID-19, to join CSK camp in Chennai

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to start on September 19 in the UAE.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2020, 08:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Indian skipper and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has tested negative for coronavirus.

Dhoni will now be arriving in Chennai for a one-week training camp on Friday ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The tournament is set to start on September 19 in the UAE.

Dhoni had undergone the mandatory test before being eligible to join the camp along with teammate Monu Kumar Singh at a Ranchi hospital, sources told IANS.

In accordance with the Board of Control for Cricket in India`s (BCCI) Standard Operating Procedure before arriving at the franchise's city of choice for a training camp, they will undergo another round of testing after arriving in Chennai.

IPL 2020 was originally scheduled to start on March 29 with CSK scheduled to face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in the season opener. However, the tournament was initially postponed to April 15 and then indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown in the country.

Earlier it had been revealed that Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for coronavirus. The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE.

(With IANS inputs)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Somavati Amavasya 2023: July 17 or 18? Know tithi, muhurat, significance, rituals, more

Meet the only Indian to own Rs 21 crore Bugatti Chiron, he is neither a billionaire nor a celebrity

Chandrayaan-3: Did you know ISRO's mighty rocket weighs equal to 130 elephants, is taller than Qutub Minar?

Kolkata Biryani: History behind adding potato to the meaty delicacy

Rinku Singh's first reaction after getting maiden India T20I call-up for Asian Games goes viral, See post

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE