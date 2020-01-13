IPLâ€‰2020:â€‰Kolkata Knight Riders' 48-year-old buy Pravin Tambe â€˜ineligibleâ€™ to compete in tournament

Pravin Tambe - who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at the auctions last month - will not be participating in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), Cricbuzz reported.

As per the report, the 48-year-old cricketer appears to have disregarded BCCI policies, as he has participated in a foreign league, without officially announcing his retirement.

Tambe played for Sindhis in the Abu Dhabi T10 League last year and IPL's new chairman Brijesh Patel reportedly confirmed Tambe’s ineligibility to Cricbuzz.

It now remains whether KKR decided to bring in a replacement player in place of Tambe.

The left-arm spinner had become the oldest player to be sold at the auctions when two-time Champions KKR bought him at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Tambe has played 33 IPL matches in four seasons between 2013 and 2016 and featured for three different franchises - Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He took 28 wickets, 15 of which came in 2014, when he played for Rajasthan Royals. After being bought by KKR for the 2020 season, Tambe said that he still feels like a 20-year-old.

“I still play with a mindset like I am a 20-year-old young,” he had told news agency PTI in December. “I will bring all my experience and energy to the team. And that positivity. I know that I can bring that, even if I’m with them not playing. I will like to do well in whatever role given to me be it in fielding or bowling. It’s not to prove anything. If that was the case, I could not have played so long. I’m really excited to play for them,” he had added.