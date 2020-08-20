IPL 2020 in UAE: Will Australia and England players miss matches?

The Indian Premier League is all set to begin from September 19, however, the cash-rich tournament begins just days after the completion of the England-Australia series. So while the players from these two countries miss few matches?

Sharing the news about the same, the chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sanjeev Churiwala, announced that the Australian and English players remain likely to feature in all the matches of IPL.

The white-ball series between the two sides ends on September 16, beginning on 2nd while the competition in the UAE commences from 19th. As many as 29 players from Australia and England will take part in the tournament.

The most severely affected would be Rajasthan Royals (RR), who have the likes of Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Tom Curran and Ben Stokes in their squad.

The franchise’s COO Josh McCrum has, however, claimed that they are not worried about the same as the safety protocols need to be fully abided.

The BCCI has issued a detailed SOPs, which strictly states that players can participate without isolation, provided they are already under stringent environments.

The players have to stay in the bio-secure bubble even after completing the series and move straight to the chartered flight without violating any protocols.

“For the players landing after the England and Australia series, on September 17, that is very close to our matches. The BCCI have also issued very detailed SOPs and procedures to be followed by these players in terms of their participation. What the SOPs say very clearly [is] that they can participate without quarantine, provided they satisfy certain very stringent conditions.

"And they’re very, very stringent. Very clearly after the players have played the [international] series, they have to continue to be in the biosecure bubble. Right from the biosecure bubble, they have to go straight to the charter flight without getting into the extensive migration procedures, and without getting in touch with the general public,” Churiwala stated as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Churiwala also added that all these players would be commuting by charter flights and will have to undergo all the tests before arrival.

The tests will be to determine their match-fitness and if not fit, they have to go through another three rounds of Tests before partaking.

“All these players will be travelling by exclusive charter flights. They will undergo tests before arrival and if everything is [fine], they’ll be fit to play the game. If not, of course, they will have to quarantine and have to undergo three rounds of tests before participating.

"Given that they [the group from the England-Australia series] are already serving a bio-bubble requirement, it will be an extended bio-bubble for them as and when they land. Under no circumstances are BCCI or franchise owners saying we will compromise on the procedures. I am very clear,” he elaborated.

Churiwala stated that barring English and Australian athletes, all others will be available right from the start.

“Barring English and Australian players, most of the players would be available on time for the games. We’ll have to see the exact schedule of the matches and to what extent our English, Australian players can participate.

"We just hope they don’t breach any of the bio-bubble procedure requirements so that they can make themselves available as and when we start our first match,” Sanjeev added further.