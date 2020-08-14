IPL 2020 in UAE: Jadeja to miss CSK's training camp in Chennai over 'personal commitments'

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be missing Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) six-day conditioning camp ahead of the side's departure to UAE for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The training camp is scheduled to take place between August 15 and 20 in Chennai.

The rest of the squad members of the franchise, which include the likes of skipper MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, and Piyush Chawla will attend the camp. The main focus of this camp will be on fitness primarily, along with some cricket training too.

"He has personal commitments," ESPNcricinfo quoted CSK Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan as saying, explaining Jadeja's absence.

But Jadeja will reach Chennai in time to board the flight to Dubai on August 21.

Viswanthan said the Tamil Nadu government had given written permission to the Super Kings to conduct the camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, behind closed doors. Bowling coach L Balaji will be the only member of the coaching staff present at the camp, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Head coach Stephen Fleming and assistant coach Michael Hussey, Viswanathan said, are likely to join the squad in Dubai by August 22.

CSK are expecting two South Africans Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi to join the squad after September 1.

"When we spoke to Faf and Ngidi they said yes, we are coming. They have said that they will only be coming after September 1," Viswanathan said.

The third South African player, Imran Tahir, will join the squad after taking part in the Caribbean Premier League in Trinidad.

Viswanathan also said the South African backroom pair of Eric Simons (bowling consultant) and Greg King (physical trainer) would join the squad in Dubai on August 21.

(With ANI Inputs)