IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders 'bid' for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

More than shocking, fans were surprised after news of Lionel Messi wanting to leave FC Barcelona did the rounds. It was reported that the Argentine striker no longer wants to stay with the club and would want to leave it this summer.

The 33-year-old captain sent a fax to Barcelona, asking them to allow him to activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer, Goal.com reported.

While this news got one and all talking, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises too took their chance to talk about the topic.

Delhi Capitals (DC) took to Twitter and wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT. In light of recent rumours, Delhi Capitals would like to confirm that a bid for #LionelMessi has not been made".

As for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they do not mind the Barca skipper joining them in their squad. KKR on their Twitter handle shared an image of Messi in their jersey and wrote, "Mr. #Messi, How about donning the Purple and Gold?".

Over the past few days, severe speculation was doing the rounds about Messi's future with Barcelona. The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona's humiliating 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, one of the worst defeats in the player`s career and in the club's history. Since then, the club has been dealing with a crisis.

Head coach Quique Setien was sacked after the Bayern loss. Technical manager Eric Abidal has already departed as well, while Ronald Koeman was appointed the new coach of Barcelona. Messi met with Setien`s replacement, Ronald Koeman, last week, telling him that he had doubts about his future in Catalonia.

The Argentine`s request to leave Barca comes a day after Spanish media reported that new coach Ronald Koeman told Messi`s close friend and strike partner, Luis Suarez, that he does not wish the Uruguayan to stay at the club.

Other reports said that Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic and French defender Samuel Umtiti have also been told they are no longer wanted.

(Agency inputs)