IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings show-off their new look 'yellow wagon' - See pics

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team are currently in Dubai preparing for the much-awaited kickoff of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of the tournament, CSK's official social media handles shared a glips of their 'yellow wagon' which is set to help transport MS Dhoni and Co. to the cricketing venues on matchdays.

The Chennai franchise took to Twitter to share a series of pictures of their new team bus and wrote: "The #yellove wagon is on double duty this time! #PrideOnWheels #WhistlePodu".

With the 13th edition of the IPL just less than a month away, teams are gearing up to prepare for the tournament which will be held in the UAE in a bio-secure environment.

Other teams in Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, etc have already made their trip over to UAE this week as they all prepare for the 13th edition of IPL.

The Indian cricket team players had not played any form of cricket for the last 4-5 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back on August 21, skipper MS Dhoni and his CSK teammates reached the Taj Dubai hotel and underwent their mandatory quarantine period as now they gear up for training ahead of their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians.