IPL 2020: Abu Dhabi COVID spike reportedly reason for delay in schedule announcement

Headlines

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

IND vs WI: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI? Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explains

NEET UG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared: What's the next step for selected candidates? How to check here

Why England players lined up with mismatched jerseys ahead of Day 3 of 5th Ashes Test?

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

IND vs WI: Why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are not playing in 2nd ODI? Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explains

5 drinks to keep you energised in monsoon

यूरिया गोल्ड या सल्फर यूरिया किसे कहते हैं ?  

क्या आप जानते हैं इन जानी-मानी कंपनियों का पुराना नाम?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

Meet Gehana Vasisth, actress once who faked her own death, was allegedly threatened to act in erotic show because...

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2020: Abu Dhabi COVID spike reportedly reason for delay in schedule announcement

While the new rescheduled date for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to begin is September 19 and is to be played in the UAE, there is still no announcement of the IPL 2020 schedule. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 26, 2020, 05:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

While the new rescheduled date for the Indian Premier League (IPL) to begin is September 19 and is to be played in the UAE, there is still no announcement of the IPL 2020 schedule. 

Now, according to media reports, due to spike in COVID-19 cases in Abu Dhabi, it is causing a delay from BCCI to make the schedule announcement. Due to the recent spike, Abu Dhabi’s regional authorities have made a rapid test mandatory at the entry point.

The teams, broadcast crew and other officials, who will be based out of Dubai, will have to incur an additional cost of AED 50. 

Media reports also stated while there were talks of excluding Abu Dhabi as a venue, it has emerged that the board will restrict the number of matches there.

Currently, six teams are based in Dubai, while Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are based in Abu Dhabi. 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) may start their training at Sharjah and ICC Academy in Dubai from Thursday.

Earlier, it was also revealed that BCCI officials of state units won't be able to attend "at least the beginning" of the IPL due to the strict bio-bubble, board secretary Jay Shah informed the member associations on Tuesday. 

Shah is also confident that by the end of the tournament, some of the travel restrictions will be relaxed. The IPL final will be played on November 10 - which is a weekday.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows glimpse of perfect 'girls trip' as she shares dance video from her Bali vacation

Meet Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's elder sister, played important role in his success, is married to...

5.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar share tips to tackle digestive issues

Meet Dr Vikas Divyakirti, man who quit IAS to become teacher; internet sensation has millions of followers on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE