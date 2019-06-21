International Yoga Day 2019: Chennai school students make formation of ICC World Cup trophy to cheer for Team India

International Yoga Day is being celebrated globally and across India. Thousands of people are participating in the event and are performing various yoga asanas.

While the country is celebrating Yoga Day today (21 June), they are also celebrating the success of Team India at the ICC World Cup 2019.

To show their support towards both these occasions, school students from Chennai, Tamil Nadu made a formation of the International Cricket Council World Cup trophy.

ICC soo took notice and shared the image on the Cricket World Cup Twitter handle an captioned it, "Incredible commitment levels to #TeamIndia and International Yoga Day from these school children in Chennai, India".

Incredible commitment levels to #TeamIndia and International Yoga Day from these school children in Chennai, India pic.twitter.com/D7BCfKk6JT — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 21, 2019

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi.

The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014.