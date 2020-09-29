'Inhumane and beyond cruel': Virat Kohli wants justice for Hathras gang-rape victim

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has condemned the death of a 19-year-old woman who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain called the incident 'inhumane' and hoped that the culprits of the heinous crime will be brought to justice.

"What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice," Kohli tweeted.

What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. #JusticeForManishaValmiki — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 29, 2020

The woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh, died on Tuesday morning, at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. She was gang-raped in Hathras on September 14, 2020, and was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities.

All the four accused involved in the gang-rape have been arrested.