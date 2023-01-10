India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI predicted playing XI: Bad news for Ishan, Suryakumar? THIS player may open for Team India

File photo

Team India captain Rohit Sharma on Monday (January 9) said in a press conference that explosive left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan will not be a part of the Indian playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (January 10). The match will be played in Guwahati, Assam.

The decision to drop Ishan is not an easy one for Rohit as Ishan had scored the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket against Bangladesh in his last match for India.

According to Rohit, Shubman Gill open for Team India alongside him. Gill averages an incredible 57.25 with the bat in ODI cricket with 1 hundred and 4 fifties. He has played 15 ODIs and has scored runs at a strike-rate of 99.13.

Rohit said that Ishan will have to wait to get the chance to play for India in ODI just like Suryakumar Yadav, who is world’s No. 1 T20 batsman.

“Both openers have done really well. But looking at how both openers have gone through, it’s fair that we give Gill a chance to have a good run,” Rohit said ahead of the first game.

“Gill has got a lot of runs in the last few games, so has Ishan. I am not going to take anything away from him (Ishan). He's been wonderful for us, got a double hundred. And, I know what it takes to get a double hundred, it is a great achievement,” he added.

India vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha