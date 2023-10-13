India vs. Pakistan, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra responds to Mohammad Hafeez's pitch controversy

Former India batter Aakash Chopra schooled former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez following his claims around pitches used for the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra found himself at odds with former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez over a rather unusual topic - pitch conditions.

The controversy began when Hafeez voiced his concerns about the changing nature of pitches being used in the World Cup, a topic he discussed during a PTV Sports show. Hafeez's comments hinted at the possibility that pitch conditions could influence the outcome of the tournament, and he even suggested that the World Cup's organization could be questioned, depending on the pitch variations.

Hafeez explained, "There are three venues - Hyderabad, Delhi, and Dharamsala - where two matches have been played, and the pitch conditions have shown remarkable similarity in both games. If the pitch in Chennai, which was used for the India vs. Australia match, remains the same, it's understandable. But if there are even slight changes, it raises questions about who is running the tournament."

He further emphasized that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should retain control over the pitches, free from any influence from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), considering it's an ICC event. Hafeez expressed concern over any deviations in pitch behavior and suggested that this could potentially mar the integrity of the competition.

Aakash Chopra, in response to Hafeez's remarks, offered a compelling explanation. He pointed out that many cricket grounds in India now feature pitches made with varying soil compositions, including a mix of red and black soil. These different soil components, Chopra noted, contribute to variations in how the pitches play. Therefore, he argued that it should not be surprising if the same venue exhibits radically different pitch behavior throughout the World Cup.

As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the India vs. Pakistan match, it's clear that not only the players but also experts like Aakash Chopra and Mohammad Hafeez are contributing to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the 2023 World Cup. Both India and Pakistan have commenced their campaigns with victorious starts, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter in the tournament.