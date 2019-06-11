India vs New Zealand: Nottinghamshire weather update-will rain play spoilsport in this key WC encounter

The British weather is beginning to play havoc in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup tournament. Rain disrupted most of the match between South Africa and the West Indies on Monday (10 June) and things aren’t looking good ahead.

With Indian fans waiting for the team to face New Zealand in Nottingham, chances for a potential washout or major disruptions are expected. While a no-result would rob the fans of a great clash, New Zealand fans will probably see it as a good thing as they currently sit top of the table.

Heavy rain is predicted in the days leading up to the game which starts at 3 PM IST. The Met Office has issued a “Yellow warning” for rain in Nottingham.

“Spells of heavy and persistent rain have the potential to bring flooding and disruption to transport in places,” the weather forecasting body explains.

According to the rules of the one-day game, each team must face a minimum of 120 deliveries of the allocated 300 for the game to be counted. Anything less than that and the match is considered a no-decision and the two points that goes to the winner is shared between the two teams.

Two matches have been washed out already - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and now the Proteas vs the Windies.

The Met Office has also predicted light rain in Bristol for tonight's game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka (11 June). There could also disruptions in Taunton where Australia and Pakistan face off.