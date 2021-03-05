'Should we bow down? Yes, he is a king,' Twitter lauds Rishabh Pant's exceptional hundred

Netizens on Twitter went berserk and said that Rishabh Pant is a special player after his first Test century playing in India

Rishabh Pant, India's wicket-keeper batsman has been in exceptional form in the longest format of the game in the last couple of months and he stamped his authority again by breaking the jinx of an elusive century at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Coming in at 80/4 when the team was in a spot of bother, Pant played a measured innings, took his time initially and then went berserk after he reached his half-century. He scored his first fifty runs in 82 balls and the next fifty runs in just 33 balls.

Pant, after a string of scores in the 90s and an 89* at the Gabba, finally reached the three-figure mark with a six as he brought up his third Test century and first in India.

The netizens couldn't help but praise the explosive left-hander. While many suggested that he is in the form of his life, some said that he is a special player, who can turn the game on its head from any situation. Here are some of the reactions:

