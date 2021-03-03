Is former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech pregnant? Birthday video hints so

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently shared a video of him celebrating his wife Hazel Keech's birthday. The video captioned, "Happy birthday to you hazey," saw the all-rounder's wife sitting on a chair with a cake in front of her.

While the video gained many likes on Instagram with celeb friends such as Abhishek Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sagarika Ghatge, Chris Gayle also wishing Hazel Keech on her birthday, it was something that grabbed the attention of netizens.

As the actress was sitting and most of her body was covered by the table, everyone started speculating if the stunning wifey was preggers.

While neither Yuvraj nor Hazel have announced the pregnancy news as yet. However, rumours are rife that the actress is expecting their first one.

On the work front, Hazel Keech essayed the role of Medea in an English play titled 'Euripides'. It marked the directorial debut of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan in 2019. Euripedes' Medea is a popular ancient Greek tragedy.

The actress was also seen in Bollywood films like 'Billa' and 'Bodyguard'. She was seen as a participant in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. She got married to Yuvraj on November 30, 2016.

As for Yuvraj, he is in Raipur along with Sachin Tendulkar to participate in the upcoming Road Safety World Series. The tournament features six teams from India, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh. It is set to begin on March 5, with hosts India Legends taking on Bangladesh Legends in the opening match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Apart from Sachin and Yuvraj, former cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Vinay Kumar will also be in action.