IND W vs ENG W 1st ODI Dream11 predictions: Best picks for India Women vs England Women match at Bristol
IND W vs ENG W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 1st ODI, India Women vs England Women Dream 11 Team Player List.
IND W vs ENG W 1st ODI Dream11 predictions: Best picks for India W vs England W , BCCI women Twitter
The Indian women's cricket team managed to draw the Test series against hosts England earlier this week in the much-awaited Test match. It was a great advertisement for the Women's Test cricket, but now all action shifts to the shorter format of the game.
Both teams will be squaring against each other in a three-match ODI series starting from Sunday.
India women, after a gritty fightback in the Test match, will be high on confidence. Players namely Sneh Rana and Shefali Verma will be key players for the Indian women.
Skipper Mithali Raj too averages more than 50 against the English side while Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will have to make sure India wins the away series.
As for the England women, they, on the other hand, will be very comfortable playing in their own home conditions. After almost winning the Test and ending in a draw, they will be looking to register a win.
Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones
Batsmen: Tammy Beaumont, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma
All-rounders: Heather Knight, Deepti Sharma, Natalie Sciver, Sneh Rana
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Pooja Vastrakar
IND W vs ENG W Probable Playing XIs
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj(c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana.
England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Windfield Hill, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones(wk), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Anya Shrubsole
Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma (VC), Heather Knight (C), Deepti Sharma, Natalie Sciver, Sneh Rana, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Pooja Vastrakar
India Women vs England Women 1st ODI Match Details
The match begins at 3:00 PM IST and will take place at Bristol County Ground in England on Sunday, June 27. The match will be telecasted on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD in India. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.
Squads
India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav
England: Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn, and Anya Shrubsole