IND vs SA: Yuzvendra Chahal shares photo with face mask on due to coronavirus scare ahead of 1st ODI in Dharamsala

Chahal is part of the 15-man Indian squad which will be taking on South Africa in a three-match ODI series on home soil.

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a photograph of himself from the Delhi airport wearing a face mask on Tuesday (March 10).

The Men In Blue are gearing up to lock horns with South Africa in a three-match ODI series despite the sudden coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Players from sides will be following a lot of precautionary measures to keep themselves safe and fit for the games.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its impact in India as well. With over 50 cases in the country, many sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed.

Previously, South African head coach Mark Bouche had said his side will be avoiding any direct contacts during their upcoming tour of India on Monday (March 9).

"With regards to handshakes and type of stuff that's concern, so it will probably be fine if we do the same if it comes to that. I think it's a way to stop anything from happening to our guys," Boucher was quoted as saying by PTI during his pre-departure press conference.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan, allrounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Bhuveneshwar Kumar have also returned to the team after spending a lot of time out of the national side through injuries.

The first match of the series is set to take place on March 12 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

India's ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C ), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

After the first match in Dharamsala, the next two ODIs will be played in Lucknow and Kolkata on March 15 and 18, respectively.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.