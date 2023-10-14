Headlines

IND vs PAK World Cup match scripted? Netizens left bewildered by viral scorecard declaring India's 97-run victory

The image appears to be a digitally altered version of a Wikipedia page depicting India's victory in the game by a margin of 97 runs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

The highly anticipated cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan has returned to Indian soil after a seven-year hiatus. This thrilling clash will take place at the magnificent Narendra Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world, during the ODI World Cup 2023 on Saturday. Remarkably, this will be the third encounter between these neighboring nations this year, following their previous battles in the Asia Cup.

Both teams enter this match with an unbeaten record in the tournament, setting the stage for an intense battle between equals. India has displayed exceptional performance across all aspects of the game, securing convincing victories against Australia and Afghanistan. Their dominance has been evident, and they are eager to continue their winning streak.

On the other hand, Pakistan commenced their campaign with a resounding 81-run victory over the Netherlands, followed by a hard-fought battle against Sri Lanka, resulting in their second triumph in the ongoing tournament. Their determination and resilience have been commendable, and they are determined to maintain their winning momentum.

This Saturday, Ahmedabad will witness an electrifying contest between these two cricketing powerhouses. The atmosphere is expected to be charged with excitement and anticipation. However, before the match even begins, a screenshot of a match scorecard has already taken the internet by storm, adding to the fervor surrounding this clash.

The image appears to be a digitally altered version of a Wikipedia page depicting India's victory in the game by a margin of 97 runs. According to the picture, Virat Kohli achieved a century while Mohammad Rizwan scored a half-century. The image also indicates that India's final score was 334/4 after their batting innings.

The image seemed to have been edited, yet it was sufficient to ignite a fierce fan debate on the microblogging platform X. Here's how fans reacted:

 

