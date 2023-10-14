IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli wears wrong jersey during India vs Pakistan clash, forcing him to leave field for kit change

India's star batter Virat Kohli realized he made a small mistake, which was corrected soon.

In a high-stakes World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Indian star batter Virat Kohli encountered a wardrobe malfunction that led to a brief delay. Kohli had to leave the pitch early as it became apparent that his jersey didn't align with that of his teammates. While his fellow players proudly sported jerseys featuring the tricolor stripes, symbolizing India's official attire for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Virat's jersey bore three white stripes instead.

Upon being alerted to this discrepancy, Virat promptly switched to the correct team jersey, adorned with the tricolor stripes on the shoulders. Following this swift change, he swiftly returned to the field. In the match, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan.

In a notable change from the previous lineup, Shubman Gill was included in the starting XI, replacing Ishan Kishan, Gill had missed India's first two matches due to dengue fever. India entered the game with an unblemished record, having secured victories against Afghanistan and the five-time champions, Australia. Pakistan, on the other hand, maintained their unchanged playing XI from their previous victory, having won both of their games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, expressed that he would have also chosen to field first had he won the toss. "We also preferred to bowl first," he remarked. "We have been in great form with two wins, building momentum, and our confidence is soaring. Despite the stadium being jam-packed, we will savor the experience."

The world's largest cricket stadium was predominantly bathed in blue, primarily due to the strong Indian presence, as Pakistan fans were unable to secure visas to attend the match.