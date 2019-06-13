Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction World Cup 2019 Match 18- Best picks for India vs New Zealand in Cricket World Cup today

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, IND Dream11 Team Player List, NZ Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand Head to Head

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 01:02 AM IST

Dream11 Prediction- India vs New Zealand 

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team, World Cup 2019: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs New Zealand World Cup match today at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday, June 13. 

 

Both India and New Zealand have won all their matches so far and would aim to build on their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 form when they clash on June 13 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.  While New Zealand have defeated Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan so far while India have won their matches against South Africa and Australia. India will be without their regular opener Shikhar Dhawan. KL Rahul is expected to open the innings with Rohit Sharma while Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik my bat at No. 4. 

 

IND vs NZ Dream XI Predictions

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni has played important innings in both matches for India so far. 

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Martin Guptill are must haves while Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma are also big players. KL Rahul back at the top could be the X-factor.

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya and Jimmy Neesham are the best allrounders in these two sides. 

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Lockie Ferguson will the ones to watch out for with the ball.

 

IND vs NZ My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lockie Ferguson

IND vs NZ Dotball Team Player List

Rohit Sharma, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult 

 

IND vs NZ Probable Playing 11

India (IND) Playing 11 (Probable): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Hardik  Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand (NZ) Playing 11 (Probable):  Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

 

New Zealand vs India (Teams)

India (IND): Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand (NZ):  Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

 

IND vs NZ: Match Details

This is the 18th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The match will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The match will start at 3 PM IST today. 

 

Check Dream11 Prediction / IND Dream11 Team / India Dream11 Team / NZ Dream11 Team / New Zealand Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

