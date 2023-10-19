IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli returns to bowl in ODIs after six years, video goes viral

Headlines

BMW’s most expensive all-electric car launched in India, priced at Rs 2,50,00,000

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

'Will not date until Rohit Sharma lifts World Cup': Fan comes up with an interesting placard in Pune - Watch

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Revamp Your Living Space With Spectacular Deals On Furniture

Meet Pune's richest man with net worth of Rs 1,66,500 crore, owns one of the biggest firms in India, his business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BMW’s most expensive all-electric car launched in India, priced at Rs 2,50,00,000

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

'Will not date until Rohit Sharma lifts World Cup': Fan comes up with an interesting placard in Pune - Watch

Joint pain: 5 causes of arthritis

Lion vs Tiger: Who is more powerful? 

11 Pakistani singers who sang Bollywood songs 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

Leo movie review: Vijay's brave effort to break type, some cheeky fan service save Lokesh Kanagaraj's weakest film yet

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui shouts at Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, netizens say 'sab camera ke bhookhe hain'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli returns to bowl in ODIs after six years, video goes viral

The 34-year-old bowled three deliveries as Hardik Pandya hobbled off the field after twisting his ankle.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian cricket team is currently facing Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The match is being held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. 

Unfortunately, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya sustained an injury during the 9th over, prompting the physio to assess his condition. Despite the check-up, Hardik continued to feel discomfort, leading Virat Kohli to step in and bowl the remaining three deliveries.

Watch:

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RapidX Train: Check route, stations, fare, speed to be....

Fatima Sana Shaikh addresses comparisons with Kangana Ranaut on portraying Indira Gandhi: 'If two actors are playing...'

Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal set to earn big from ODI World Cup 2023, here’s how

'Diwali gift' for Ujjwala beneficiaries, to get one LPG cylinder free: UP CM Adityanath

Google unveils new accessibility tools for Maps, Search, Chrome

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE