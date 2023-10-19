IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli returns to bowl in ODIs after six years, video goes viral

The 34-year-old bowled three deliveries as Hardik Pandya hobbled off the field after twisting his ankle.

The Indian cricket team is currently facing Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The match is being held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Unfortunately, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya sustained an injury during the 9th over, prompting the physio to assess his condition. Despite the check-up, Hardik continued to feel discomfort, leading Virat Kohli to step in and bowl the remaining three deliveries.

Watch: