IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli gives his verdict on KL Rahul's scintillating knock against Australia in Rajkot

Inform Team India cricketer KL Rahul has been in top form for the past few months and boosted his side to a 36-run win over Australia on Friday (January 17) when the two sides met in Rajkot for the second ODI match of the series.

Rahul played an instrumental knock of 80 runs off 52 balls despite coming to bat at no.5. Usually preferred as a top-order batsman, KL came in down the order during the Rajkot ODI and was in scintillating form as he boosted the Men In Blue to a mammoth total of 340/6 before getting losing his wicket to an Alex Carey runout.

In the absence of a concussed Rishabh Pant, KL also downed upon the wicketkeeping gloves and handed India with three key dismissals in the game.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also lauded Lokesh for his class oozing performance on the night and claimed that this was the "best that he has played at the international level".

"It's very important to figure out the best team you can put on the park and when you see how KL was batting today, it's very difficult to leave someone like that out. Batting at No 5 and batting like that for the team, this is probably the best he's played at international level. That knocked showed maturity and class," Kohli said.

Speaking on what changed from the last match, Virat explained: "We live in the days of social media and the panic button was pressed too early. ....We know exactly what we're doing in the dressing room. On the outside there's a lot of panic that we don't really focus on."

The 31-year-old came to bat at no.3 and played an economic knock of 78 runs off 76 deliveries.

"Back to No 3 was good for the team so I'm happy from that point of view that it helped the team. In ODI cricket, Shikhar has been one of our most consistent performers. I am very happy that he scored runs as well. It always augurs well when he and Rohit score runs."

The third and final ODI match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 19.