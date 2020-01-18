IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma surpasses Hashim Amla, Sachin Tendulkar to set new record during Rajkot ODI

Team India opener Rohit Sharma broke yet another record on Friday (January 17) during the Men In Blue's second ODI against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Rohit created a new world record by becoming the fastest opener to smash 7000 ODI runs. He achieved this in feat 137 innings, leaving behind South Africa's Hashim Amla and India's Sachin Tendulkar.

This record was previously held by Amla when he scored 7000 rubs in 147 innings.

Here are the list of openers who scored 7000 ODI runs the quickest:

Rohit Sharma – 137 innings

Hashim Amla – 147 innings

Sachin Tendulkar – 160 innings

Tillakaratne Dilshan – 165 innings

Sourav Ganguly – 168 innings

India beat Australia by 36 runs in the Rajkot ODI after losing the first match by 10 wickets.

With this victory, the home side have now drawn the series level at 1-1 going into the final ODI of three-match series.

In chase of a target score of 341, Indian bowlers ripped throw the Australian batting line-up and dismissed the visitors at 304.

The third and final ODI match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on January 19.

Brief scores: India 340/6 (Shikhar Dhawan 96, KL Rahul 80, Adam Zampa 3-50) defeat Australia 304/10 (Steve Smith 98, Mohammed Shami 3-77) by 36 runs.