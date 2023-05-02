‘If you give it, you gotta take it’: Virat Kohli celebrates win in dressing room post spat with Gautam Gambhir, watch

Source: Twitter

After Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir spat during the 43rd match of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, RCB official twitter handle shared a celebration video from the dressing room. In the recent video Virat Kohli can be heard saying, "If you can give it, you gotta take it, otherwise don't give it." It was an evident reference to the spat he had with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir after the match.

Both cricketing stalwarts had a heated moment right after the match over a clash between LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli that happened during the break after the 16th over, which created the storm. The war of words triggered so much that Amit Mishra had to intervene and separate the two. In another post match video LSG skipper KL Rahul was seen talking to Kohli and trying to resolve the brawl but when he called Naveen-ul-Haq, the LSG pacer refused to talk to Kohli.

LSG v RCB, Game Day Dressing Room Reactions



King Kohli reacts to the win, Faf explains the crucial partnership and how Virat’s aggression helps the team, Karn and Hazlewood talk about their performances, before the team sang the victory song. Watch Game Day for more…#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/Jr0kCzYoIa May 2, 2023

It all started back in Chinnaswamy on April 10 when LSG defeated RCB in a high scoring chase and Gautam Gambhir walked into the ground after the match and silenced the Bangalore crowd with his ‘shut up’ gesture. Kohli who is known for his ‘payback attitude’ did the same in Lucknow after defeating them in their home ground.

Both Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been fined 100% of their match fees, whereas LSG fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been charged with 50% of his match fees after his argument with the RCB star.