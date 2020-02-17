ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli drops to 10, KLâ€‰Rahul closes in on table topper Babar Azam

In the latest T20I ranking for batsmen by the International Cricket Council (ICC), India’s KL Rahul maintained his second spot whereas skipper Virat Kohli moved down to the 10th spot in the latest ICC T20I ranking.

Rahul being in-form helped team India clean sweep the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 224 runs at an average of 56 and inches closer to top-ranked Babar Azam.

Kohli, on the other hand, could manage only 105 runs in the four T20I innings against the Kiwis and has been replaced by England captain Eoin Morgan.

The English batsman had scored 136 runs from three innings against South Africa and helped them win the series 2-1. He went past Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to claim the ninth position.

Quinton de Kock too climbed as many as 10 spots to occupy the 16th position, after having registered scores of 31, 65 and 35.

In the bowling unit, the list is headed by Afghanistan's Rashid Khan while the all-rounder's charts are led by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

As for the national ranking, England have retained their third position as their series win against South Africa has taken them within two points of second-placed Australia. India come fourth in the list topped by Pakistan.