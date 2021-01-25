'Situation will be monitored': ICC's cheeky tweet after Sri Lanka vs England Test witnesses uninvited guest

From fans running onto the field to animals or birds wandering around on the ground, the cricket pitch has seen it all, so when an uninvited guest marched into the Galle International Stadium, International Cricket Council (ICC) made sure to post a cheeky tweet.

During the second Test between Sri Lanka and England on Sunday, while the host was trying to bowl the visitors in their first innings, the cameraman caught a creature on the boundary lines, casually roaming around.

ICC’s Twitter page uploaded a picture of this moment as the creature spotted was a monitor lizard. ICC joked about how Sri Lanka had fielded an extra player and the English team was going to complain over this.

Adding a subtle pun to the tweet, the tweet read that the complaint was being ‘monitored’ by ICC. The caption of the tweet read, “The ICC is reviewing reports that Sri Lanka used an extra fielder against England in Galle today. The situation will be ‘monitored’.”

The ICC is reviewing reports that Sri Lanka used an extra fielder against England in Galle today. The situation will be 'monitored' pic.twitter.com/88u7eDowRl January 24, 2021

As for the clash, England were 118 runs away from victory, and a clean sweep of the series, with nine wickets in hand at tea on the fourth day of the second and last test on Monday.

Jonny Bairstow and Dom Sibley took England to 46-1 as they sought to chase down a target of 164 and seal a 2-0 triumph.

England won last week's first test by seven wickets in a victorious start to a year in which they will play 17 test matches.