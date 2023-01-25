ICC ODI Rankings: Mohammed Siraj crowned world’s No.1 bowler; Shubman Gill dethrones Kohli in batting

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj (Photo - PTI)

After a stunning performance against New Zealand in the ODI series, Team India’s star bowler Mohammed Siraj has taken the crown as the World’s No.1 bowler in the recently released Men’s ODI rankings by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Mohammed Siraj climbed to the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings as the best bowler in the world through his back-to-back performances against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the ODI series. Siraj secured rank 1 in the list mostly through his four-wicket haul in the match against New Zealand.

As per the ICC ODI Rankings 2023, Mohammed Siraj has 729 rating points in the rankings of bowlers, narrowly beating out Australia's Josh Hazlewood for the top spot on the rankings with just two points.

After Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj became the first Indian bowler to secure the top spot as the world’s best bowler in ODI in the ICC ODI rankings. The 28-year-old pacer has been delivering stellar performances since his comeback in ODI after three years and has since taken 37 wickets in 21 matches.

The top 5 bowlers in the ICC ODI bowler rankings are –

Mohammed Siraj (India) - 729

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 727

Trent Boult (New Zealand) - 708

Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 665

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 659

Apart from Mohammed Siraj making his name as the world’s best bowler in ODIs, young Indian batsman Shubman Gill also ended up securing a good spot for himself as a batsman in the ICC ODI rankings, dethroning former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Shubman Gill has now emerged as the top Indian batsman according to the ICC ODI Rankings 2023, a spot which was previously held by his former captain Virat Kohli. Gill has been lauded by cricket fans and experts for his exceptional performance against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill ended up breaking Virat Kohli’s record in India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI after another century against the Kiwis in the match. The 23-year-old set the world record for the most runs in an ODI series, tying for the top spot with Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

