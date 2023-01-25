Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

ICC ODI Rankings: Mohammed Siraj crowned world’s No.1 bowler; Shubman Gill dethrones Kohli in batting

The ICC ODI Rankings were released on Wednesday, and Indian bowler Mohammed Siraj has been crowned as the world’s best ODI bowler.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

ICC ODI Rankings: Mohammed Siraj crowned world’s No.1 bowler; Shubman Gill dethrones Kohli in batting
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj (Photo - PTI)

After a stunning performance against New Zealand in the ODI series, Team India’s star bowler Mohammed Siraj has taken the crown as the World’s No.1 bowler in the recently released Men’s ODI rankings by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Mohammed Siraj climbed to the top spot in the ICC ODI rankings as the best bowler in the world through his back-to-back performances against Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the ODI series. Siraj secured rank 1 in the list mostly through his four-wicket haul in the match against New Zealand.

As per the ICC ODI Rankings 2023, Mohammed Siraj has 729 rating points in the rankings of bowlers, narrowly beating out Australia's Josh Hazlewood for the top spot on the rankings with just two points.

After Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj became the first Indian bowler to secure the top spot as the world’s best bowler in ODI in the ICC ODI rankings. The 28-year-old pacer has been delivering stellar performances since his comeback in ODI after three years and has since taken 37 wickets in 21 matches.

The top 5 bowlers in the ICC ODI bowler rankings are –

  • Mohammed Siraj (India) - 729
  • Josh Hazlewood (Australia) - 727
  • Trent Boult (New Zealand) - 708
  • Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 665
  • Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 659

Apart from Mohammed Siraj making his name as the world’s best bowler in ODIs, young Indian batsman Shubman Gill also ended up securing a good spot for himself as a batsman in the ICC ODI rankings, dethroning former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Shubman Gill has now emerged as the top Indian batsman according to the ICC ODI Rankings 2023, a spot which was previously held by his former captain Virat Kohli. Gill has been lauded by cricket fans and experts for his exceptional performance against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill ended up breaking Virat Kohli’s record in India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI after another century against the Kiwis in the match. The 23-year-old set the world record for the most runs in an ODI series, tying for the top spot with Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

READ | Rishabh Pant only Indian in ICC Test team of 2022, Siraj makes it to ODI team

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata
Anjeer health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include figs in your diet
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.