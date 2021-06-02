ICC confirms schedule from 2024-2031, re-introduces Men's Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) board on June 1 confirmed the schedule of ICC events from 2024-2031. They look to expand the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and ICC Men's T20 World Cup and also plan to re-introduce the Men's Champions Trophy.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will become a 14-team, 54-match event in 2027 and 2031, while the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be expanded to a 20-team, 55-match event in 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030.

An eight-team Champions Trophy will be hosted in 2025 and 2029 while the ICC World Test Championship Finals will be hosted in 2025, 2027, 2029, and 2031.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup format will have two groups of seven, with the top three in each group progressing to a Super Six stage, followed by semi-finals and final. This is the same format that was earlier used in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2003.

The format of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will consist of four groups of five, with the top two from each group going through to a Super Eights stage, followed by the knockout stages of semi-finals and a final.

The Champions Trophy will follow previous editions with two groups of four, semi-finals and final.

As for the ICC Women's event schedule, they have already been confirmed with the expansion of both the Cricket World Cup and T20 World Cup forming part of the ICC's long-term commitment to growing the women's game.

The ICC Board has also approved the process for determining the hosts for all Men’s, Women’s, and U19 events in the next cycle.

Year Men’s Event (Teams / Matches) Women's Event (Teams / Matches) U19 Event (Teams / Matches) 2024 T20 World Cup (20/55) T20 World Cup (10/23) Men's CWC 2025 Champions Trophy (8/15) World Test Championship Final (2/1) Cricket World Cup (8/31) Women’s T20WC 2026 T20 World Cup (20/55) T20 World Cup (12/33) Men’s CWC 2027 Cricket World Cup (14/54) World Test Championship Final (2/1) T20 Champions Trophy (6/16) Women’s T20WC 2028 T20 World Cup (20/55) T20 World Cup (12/33) Men’s CWC 2029 Champions Trophy (8/15) World Test Championship Final (2/1) Cricket World Cup (10/48) Women’s T20WC 2030 T20 World Cup (20/55) T20 World Cup (12/33) Men’s CWC 2031 Cricket World Cup (14/54) World Test Championship Final (2/1) T20 Champions Trophy (6/16) Women’s T20WC

ICC Acting Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, "Having the ICC event schedule confirmed through to 2031 is a significant step forward for cricket and will form the basis of our growth strategy for the next decade.

"The revised approach to selecting hosts for our events will give us much more flexibility to grow the game and engage new fans. There is a smaller pool of countries with the infrastructure needed to host our senior Men’s events which narrows the selection process. Additionally, many of our members expressed interest in hosting Women’s and U19 events which gives us a great opportunity to stage events in established and emerging cricket nations".