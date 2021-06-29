Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

ICC confirms 2021 T20 World Cup moves out of India, BCCI to host in these two countries

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that looking at the uncertain situation due to COVID-19 in India they decided to move the tournament out of India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2021, 04:13 PM IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially confirmed that the 2021 T20 World Cup will not be played in India and instead the BCCI only will host the tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that considering the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 situation in the country and the importance of the championship, it was tough for them to take the decision of not holding it in India, however, now they are looking forward to hosting the tournament in the two countries.

The tournament gets underway on October 17, with the final slated for November 14. The 2021 men's T20 World Cup, which is the first one since 2016, which took place in India, will be held at four venues namely, Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

The competition will start with the preliminary stage which will see the eight qualifying teams -- Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea -- fighting for four spots in the Super 12s.

ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice talking about the decision said that they are disappointed not to be hosting the tournament in India but this gives them certainty that the World Cup will take place in its full glory given the venue has become a favourite spot for cricket since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window. Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment," ICC quoted Allardice as saying.

BCCI president Ganguly too echoed Allardice's words saying, "The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 tournament in UAE and Oman.

"We would have been happier hosting it in India but considering the uncertainty due to the Covid 19 situation and the importance of a world championship, the BCCI will now continue to host this tournament in UAE and Oman. The BCCI is looking forward to creating a spectacle," he added.

