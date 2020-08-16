'I'm proud of your accomplishments': Wife Sakshi Dhoni's emotional post on hubby MS Dhoni's retirement

Headlines

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

'Psl talent exposed': Fans erupt after Sai Sudharsan's match-winning 104 helps IND A beat PAK A in Emerging Asia Cup

Mumbai weather update: All government, private schools to be closed tomorrow as heavy rain lashes city

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Raj Kundra to make his acting debut with film based on his Arthur Road jail experience in pornography case

Neetu Kapoor posts cryptic note after Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's marriage

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri slams Jiya Shankar for mixing handwash in Elvish Yadav's water, says 'this is insane...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

'I'm proud of your accomplishments': Wife Sakshi Dhoni's emotional post on hubby MS Dhoni's retirement

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 16, 2020, 09:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15), wife Sakshi dedicated a long emotional post on social media.

The wicket-keeper-batsman had shared a video and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.

Later on, Sakshi also took to Instagram and congratulated 'Mahi' for giving his best to the game. In her long post, Sakshi also said that she is proud of Dhoni's accomplishments and for the person that he is.

"You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead! #thankyoumsd #proud," Sakshi wrote on IG.

"“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou," she concluded.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

He will continue to captain CSK in the IPL 2020.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Made on Rs 5 crore budget, this small film has beaten Bollywood biggies Shehzada, Selfiee, Chatrapathi at box office

Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

India vs Pakistan Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Sai Sudharsan's blazing ton helps IND A beat PAK A by 8 wickets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE