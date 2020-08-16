'I'm proud of your accomplishments': Wife Sakshi Dhoni's emotional post on hubby MS Dhoni's retirement

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

After former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15), wife Sakshi dedicated a long emotional post on social media.

The wicket-keeper-batsman had shared a video and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.

Later on, Sakshi also took to Instagram and congratulated 'Mahi' for giving his best to the game. In her long post, Sakshi also said that she is proud of Dhoni's accomplishments and for the person that he is.

"You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead! #thankyoumsd #proud," Sakshi wrote on IG.

"“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou," she concluded.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 during the IPL's opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians. However, the tournament will now be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

He will continue to captain CSK in the IPL 2020.