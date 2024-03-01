'I am not surprised....': Sourav Ganguly on Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as India skipper

Rohit Sharma assumed the captaincy of the Indian cricket team from Virat Kohli during Sourav Ganguly's tenure as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Ganguly recently clarified that he was not involved in Kohli's removal from the captaincy. He disclosed that the BCCI had requested Kohli to reconsider stepping down as the T20I captain. However, Ganguly's latest statement suggests a different narrative.

Under Kohli's leadership, Team India did not secure any ICC trophies and failed to advance to the super fours at the T20 World Cup 2021. Despite this, India reached the finals of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy and the final of the WTC 2021 under Kohli's captaincy.

Following Rohit's appointment as captain, there was a noticeable shift in the team's performance. They reached the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022, the final of the WTC 2023, and the final of the ODI World Cup 2023.

Most recently, the Indian cricket team emerged victorious in the Test series against England at home. Ganguly expressed his admiration for the current Indian skipper, praising Rohit's leadership skills. He commended Rohit's performance, stating that his appointment as captain was well-deserved.

Look at the way he captained in the World Cup. Taking India to the final. I think India was the best team in the competition till they lost the final. So, he is a good captain, IPL trophies. I am not surprised by the way he led,” Sourav Ganguly told RevSportz.

“He became the captain when I was the BCCI president, and I am not surprised by the way he has led the team. I made him the Indian captain because I saw the talent in him, and I am not surprised by what he has done,” he added.

