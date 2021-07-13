Historic! Ireland beat South Africa for the first time ever in ODIs

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirniew was the star for his side playing a fabulous knock of 102 runs helping them score 290 runs in their 50 overs.

In a historic day for Irish cricket, Ireland senior men's team has beaten the South African team in the one-day internationals for the first time ever in the history of the game. Ireland beat the Proteas convincingly in the second of the three-match ODI series in Dublin by 43 runs to take a 1-0 lead after the first game was washed out due to rain.

Like the first game, skipper Andrew Balbirnie was the star with the bat for the hosts as he notched up his seventh ODI century. Balbirnie got terrific support from the likes of Harry Tector and Geroge Dockrell, as the trio powered their side to a strong score of 290 batting first against South Africa.

South Africa, on the other hand, didn't have a great start losing both Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma early. However, it was the pair of Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen, which kept the hosts' bowlers at bay and helped Proteas stage a comeback. The 108-run partnership between Malan and van der Dussen brought South Africa into a position of control.

But one wicket and it all went downhill for the visitors very soon. Left-arm spinner Geoge Dockrell removed Malan, who played a splendid knock of 84 runs after which, off-spinner Andy McBrine trapped van der Dussen one short of his half-century in the next over.

David Miller helped put brakes on the falling wickets for a certain period but it was inevitable as none of the other batsmen could offer any resistance and the visitors folded out for just 247 and Ireland created history.

Skipper Balbirnie was adjudged the Player of the Match for his knock of 102 runs and Ireland were 1-0 ahead of South Africa with the final match of the series to be played on Friday, July 16.