Helmand Province vs Balkh Province Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for HMD vs BKH in Afghan One-Day Cup 2020

Dream11 Prediction: Helmand Province vs Balkh Province - Afghan One-Day Cup 2020

HMD vs BKH Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Helmand Province vs Balkh Province in Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 match today, August 17.

Helmand Province vs Balkh Province (HMD vs BKH) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Qudratullah

Batsmen – Zafar Khan, Sharifullah, A Razaq

Allrounders – A Matani, A Mazari, R Sahak, A Zia

Bowlers – D Dotani, N Zabuli, Kamil Kakar

HMD vs BKH My Dream11 Team

Qudratullah, Zafar Khan, Sharifullah, A Razaq, A Matani, A Mazari, R Sahak, A Zia, D Dotani, N Zabuli, Kamil Kakar

HMD vs BKH Probable Playing11

Helmand Province: N Ahamd, Sharifullah, Qudratullah, M Kabir, R Sahak, A Nafi, D Dotani (c), A Zia, A Bari, A Mohammadi, N Zabuli

Balkh Province: A Malik, F Zakhail, Zafar Khan, A Matani (c), R Afghan, A Razaq, M Wasim (wk), Jamshid, A Mazari, M Halim, Kamel Kakar