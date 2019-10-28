'He's been a fantastic cricketer for 20-odd years': Hashim Amla lauds Yuvraj Singh's Abu Dhabi T10 league move

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's addition to the Abu Dhabi T10 league 2019 will definitely work as an inspirational sportsman for the tournament's youngsters according to ex-South Africa batsman Hashim Amla.

Yuvraj announced his retirement from international cricket earlier in 2019 but did take part in the Global T20 Canada league after BCCI's green light over the matter.

"I suppose you want cricketers from all over the world and Yuvraj now is involved and that is fantastic," IANS quoted Amla saying about Yuvraj.

"It is difficult to comment because Indian cricket have their own set of regulations."

"But to have Yuvraj involved in T10 and to have youngsters being able to play with him, he has been a fantastic cricketer for 20-odd years and he has got so much to add value to. It is just great having him around and there is no doubt that youngsters will look to feed off him."

Also read Watch: MS Dhoni boss CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo in a game of table tennis

Hashim Amla also brought and end to his illustrious international career after RSA's exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and says he is very much "excited" for this new start of his career.

"I am very excited. T10 is a new format in the sense that it has been around for only three or four years," he said. "But it has been around for many years in our backyards and when we were growing up playing with our friends. But to have it on a professional level is fantastic."

Also read MS Dhoni set to gift Ranchi with a new cricket academy: Report

"The first few editions have been spoken of very highly and I am excited to be a part of it and see how it progresses and different skills it allows you to bring to the table," Amla added.

The Abu Dhabi T10 league 2019 will kick start from November 15 and go on till 24.