Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes? Brad Hogg picks best allrounder in world cricket

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has expressed his thoughts on who is the best allrounder in world cricket between England's Ben Stokes and India's Hardik Pandya.

Hogg was asked on Twitter by a user about who the best allrounder is between Stokes and Pandya.

Responding to this, the former spin bowler claimed that Stokes is a better pick simply because Hardik lacks experience in international cricket despite having huge potential.

"I have to go with the Englishman on this one. Hardik has huge potential, but hasn't played enough international cricket to challenge Stokes as the all rounder of my world XI," Hogg's tweet read.

HERE IS THE POST:

I have to go with the Englishman on this one. Hardik has huge potential, but hasn't played enough international cricket to challenge Stokes as the all rounder of my world XI. https://t.co/8u0jpfc7Dv — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 24, 2020

Hardik Pandya has missed a lot of cricket in the past few months due to his injury. He recently made his comeback into the Team India squad for their three-match ODI series against South Africa.

However, after the first match ended up in a washout due to rain, the remaining two matches were called off due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

India so far has 492 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while 10 people have died due to the highly contagious virus.