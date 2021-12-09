India's tour of South Africa: Harbhajan Singh says 'golden opportunity' to win first Test series against Proteas

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the Indian side will be visiting the South African shores for three Tests and as many ODIs this month. This series will commence on December 26, 2021, with the Boxing Day Test match being played at Centurion.

Ahead of the start of the Test series, India's veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh said that this could a golden chance for Virat Kohli and Co to win against the Proteas. He added that the present South African team is not as lethal as it used to be and that it is an opportunity for the visitors.

"I believe this is India's golden opportunity to win their first Test series in South Africa. If we look at their team, it is not as strong as it used to be. Even in the last tour, players like AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis…those guys never allowed India to win there. Although India has played well there, they have never won a series and this is their best chance because their batting isn't great," Harbhajan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Team India in recent years, has exuded some promising performances as they defeated Australia twice at their home and then took a lead of 2-1 against England before the Test series was interrupted owing to the COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. They even defeated New Zealand by a high margin in the second Test in Mumbai after the first Test ended in a draw.

Talking about their series against South Africa, India had secured its first Test win in the nation in the year 2006 when they won in Durban by 123 runs. However, the visitors had lost the series 1-2 then.

Post that, in the year 2010-11, the hosts won the first Test, followed by India's victory in the second by 87 runs, however, a draw in the third Test saw the series conclude at 1-1.

The ill-fate continued in the year 2013-14 as well when India lost 0-1 and in 2018, the visitors ended the series on a winning note with a 63-run victory in Johannesburg.