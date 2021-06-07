Harbhajan Singh apologises for calling Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale 'martyr'

Posting on the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, the bowler posted an image with the caption "Salute to the martyrs".

Indian legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh was brutally slammed after he paid tribute to Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and others that were killed inside the Golden Temple during Operation Blue Star.

The text in the image was written in Punjabi. It reads, "Heartfelt tribute to those martyred in Operation inside Shri Harmandir Sahib on June 1- June 6, 1984".

Soon after his post went viral, he faced backlash from netizens. But now, he has issued a 'heartfelt apology' on his social media saying, it was a WhatsApp forward.

"I just wish to clarify and apologise for an Instagram post yesterday. It was a WhatsApp forward that I posted in a haste without even realising the content used and what it signified or stood for. That was my mistake I accept, and at no stage do I subscribe to the views on that post, to support the people whose pictures were carried.

"I am a Sikh who will fight fr India and not against India. This is my unconditional apology for hurting the sentiments of y nation. In fact any anti-national group against my people I do not support and never will. I have give my blood and sweat for the country for 20 years and will never ever support anything that is anti-India. Jai Hind".

My heartfelt apology to my people.. pic.twitter.com/S44cszY7lh — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 7, 2021

While Singh did not explicitly name Bhindranwale, the photo he posted featured him prominently in the former's Instagram story on June 6.