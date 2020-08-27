'Happy, feel privileged,' says Rohit Sharma on receiving Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been an inspiration for every youngster. Since breaking into the national side in 2007 and being part of India's historic T20 World Cup triumph in South Africa, the Hitman has come a long way.

After being part of the topsy-turvy journey, Rohit had a stellar run in 2019 World Cup where he ended as the highest run-getter (648) with as many as five centuries - most by any in a single edition.

He is also the most successful IPL captain - with 4 titles and 5 overall (most by a player as well). With all these achievements to his name, the Sports Ministry confirmed five names for the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Along with Mariappan Thangavelu, table tennis champion Manika Batra, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and hockey player Rani Rampal, Rohit also got a mention in the elite list.

Rohit became the fourth Indian cricketer - after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli - to be conferred with the prestigious award.

Talking about the same, the opener, in a video posted by BCCI said he is happy and feels privileged to receive this honour.

BCCI captioned the video saying, "I am very happy and feel privileged to receive this honour. I promise to keep working hard. Fans are my support system & I am sure they will keep backing us: @ImRo45 on his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, India’s highest sporting honour".

Currently, Rohit is in the UAE for the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 edition, which will begin from September 19.

Leading the Mumbai Indians (MI) side, the squad landed in the country and will undergo several COVID-19 tests.