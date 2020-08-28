Happy Birthday Lasith Malinga â€“ Tributes pour in for 'Slinga' ahead of IPL 2020

Lasith Malinga is considered one of the greatest limited overs bowlers of all times. He is the leading wicket-taker of the IPL with 170 wickets in his 12-year career playing for the Mumbai Indians. Malinga’s exploits have been known the world over and he is the best exponent of the yorker and in the death overs. It is thanks to Malinga that Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been inspired and has honed his skills. Malinga has been a vital cog in all of Mumbai Indians’ four IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. In 2019, with Chennai Super Kings needing just two runs off one ball, Malinga bowled a slow off-cutter that deceived Shardul Thakur and he was trapped in front to give Mumbai Indians the title by one run.

Malinga turns 37 on August 28 and this could potentially be the last time he turns up for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Batting a degenerate knee condition, Malinga has already retired from ODIs in 2019 and it seems like with the postponement of the ICC World T20, it might be time for Malinga to retire from all forms of cricket. On the occasion of his birthday, the ICC and Mumbai Indians led the tribute to him and this was followed by plenty of fans wishing him.

195 wickets 5 trophies Countless toe-crushers Here’s to more of this in the MI Blue & Gold. Happy birthday to one of our very own, Lasith Malinga#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/idYtoCss3N — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 27, 2020

"There has never been a bowler like him, and there never will be." Happy birthday, Lasith Malinga pic.twitter.com/cGMinD23yo August 28, 2020

Wishing the leading wicket-taker in IPL, Lasith Malinga a very happy birthday. Here’s his sensational championship-winning final over from IPL 2019. Link: https://t.co/6sAQKDmECo #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/HRdb2eNk2m — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 28, 2020

"Not a lot of technical work was done with him, but tactical decisions on how to use the yorker better. He's the best yorker bowler in the world." Lasith Malinga, who celebrates his 37th birthday today, had a special role to play in Jasprit Bumrah's developmentpic.twitter.com/WyG9D6rARl — ICC (@ICC) August 28, 2020

Hat tricks In Limited overs Cricket Lasith Malinga - 5 England - 4 Southafrica - 4 Westindies - 2 Zimbabwe - 2 Afghanistan - 1 Happy Birthday Lasith Malingapic.twitter.com/jmLLMQsWX0 —(@Shebas_10dulkar) August 28, 2020

India should always be thankful to Lasith Malinga for Jasprit Bumrah . pic.twitter.com/OslNUFkv1k — Aivy (@VamosVirat) August 28, 2020

Title No.5 for MI?

Mumbai Indians will be gunning for their fifth IPL title as they look to get back in the competitive spirit for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League. With Rohit Sharma in top form and with the likes of the Pandya brothers (Hardik and Krunal), their batting looks settled. With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan and Lasith Malinga in their line-up, Mumbai Indians have the potential to break their jinx of winning the IPL title only during the odd years.

Mumbai Indians have won three out of their four IPL titles by beating MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. In 2017, Dhoni was the captain but he was playing for the Rising Pune Supergiant and in the final in Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians held their nerve thanks to a special over from Mitchell Johnson as they won the title by one run.