'Greatest friendship bond ever': Twitter reacts to Suresh Raina's retirement after he joins his captain, MS Dhoni

After MS Dhoni, Veteran Team India cricketer Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15). The 33-year-old decided to break his retirement news right after MS Dhoni announced his. Check out how Twitter users reacted.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!," Raina wrote on Instagram.

The news of Dhoni and Raina retiring came as a double shock to everyone. Fans took to Twitter to express their views:

However, both players will feature for their Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the 13th edition of the tournament in UAE which is set to start from September 19.